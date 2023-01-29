Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2,525.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. LFS Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 102.8% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $58.46 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average of $55.07.

