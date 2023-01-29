Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $111.31 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. Credit Suisse Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.73.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

