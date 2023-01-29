Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $103.76 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.87. The firm has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Further Reading

