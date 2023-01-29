Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,291,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 695.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 107,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37,087 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $93.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.27. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $107.37.

