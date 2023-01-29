Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,236 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 833.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,940,000 after acquiring an additional 464,300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 905.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,911,000 after buying an additional 312,003 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,449,000 after buying an additional 123,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $224.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.53. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $471.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on MongoDB from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.09.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $11,604,647 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

