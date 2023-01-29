Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,324 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $128.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.72 and a 200-day moving average of $129.24. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.55.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

