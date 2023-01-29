Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RY. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY opened at $101.13 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

