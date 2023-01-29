Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stock Position Lessened by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 96 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $2,046.62 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $986.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,343.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,093.89.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $16.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.38 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $191.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 59.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 21.80%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

