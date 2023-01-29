Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 4,208 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after acquiring an additional 133,751 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 196.5% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 752,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at $1,063,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 4.2% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at $1,081,000. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. CLSA decreased their price target on Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

BILI stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $814.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.72 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

