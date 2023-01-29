Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,128,000 after acquiring an additional 988,063 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 21.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,253 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Welltower by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,079,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,686,000 after acquiring an additional 535,873 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,615,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,058,000 after acquiring an additional 82,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,397,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,119,000 after acquiring an additional 125,314 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $99.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

