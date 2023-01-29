Profund Advisors LLC Has $581,000 Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,859 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 91.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2,052.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Benchmark cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of SWN opened at $5.56 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

