The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Position Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $12,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,341,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,070,000 after buying an additional 179,857 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,073,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 135,057 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,691,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,703,000 after purchasing an additional 255,903 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,273,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,350,000 after buying an additional 38,972 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,634,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,633 shares of company stock worth $14,985,236 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average is $69.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HIG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

