Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 12,533 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,066 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 320,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $85,066,000 after acquiring an additional 212,800 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Tesla by 339.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 185,178 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,119,000 after acquiring an additional 143,017 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in Tesla by 194.1% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 49,726 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $177.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.07. The company has a market cap of $561.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.57.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

