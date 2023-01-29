Ieq Capital LLC Has $264,000 Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.80 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYV. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

