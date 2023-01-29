Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,373 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,617,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.57.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $177.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $561.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.41 and its 200 day moving average is $219.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

