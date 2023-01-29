Cypress Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Tesla by 211.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Tesla by 191.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 209.0% in the third quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 197.2% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 320,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $85,066,000 after buying an additional 212,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 339.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 185,178 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,119,000 after buying an additional 143,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock worth $4,490,152,834 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.57.

TSLA stock opened at $177.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.07. The company has a market capitalization of $561.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

