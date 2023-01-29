Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 210.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,798 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Stock Up 11.0 %

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $177.90 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

