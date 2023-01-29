930 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 930 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $177.90 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,162,333 shares of company stock worth $4,490,152,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.57.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

