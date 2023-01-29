Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 307 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Evergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Evergy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,345 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Evergy by 1,332.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 347,949 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Evergy to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Evergy Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE EVRG opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

