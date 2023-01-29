ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock Holdings Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,063 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of ABM Industries worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,941 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,790,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,637 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,771,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,913,000 after acquiring an additional 51,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

ABM opened at $45.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.13. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.95%. Equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $115,718.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,715.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

