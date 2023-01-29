Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,150 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $62,390,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,453,000 after purchasing an additional 819,223 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,374,000. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 670,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,917,000 after purchasing an additional 386,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 327.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 465,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,821,000 after purchasing an additional 356,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 118.65 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

