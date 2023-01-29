ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 21,601 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,601 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.72% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 278.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,588.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KALU. StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 2.3 %

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ KALU opened at $87.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.96. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $59.24 and a 1-year high of $107.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -3,421.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kaiser Aluminum

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $33,788.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Featured Stories

