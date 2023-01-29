Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 212,800 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.4% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $85,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.57.

Tesla stock opened at $177.90 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $561.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

