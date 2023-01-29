Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,695 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $73.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Matador Resources

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

