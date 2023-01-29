Profund Advisors LLC Has $684,000 Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Centene by 30.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

CNC opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.34.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

