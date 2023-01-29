Ieq Capital LLC Has $49.12 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 339.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,178 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 143,017 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.3% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $49,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.57.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $177.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,162,333 shares of company stock worth $4,490,152,834 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.