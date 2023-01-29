ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.76 Million Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 112,077 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Northwest Bancshares worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,992,553 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,429,000 after buying an additional 49,017 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 15.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 54.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $61,946.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $367,249.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 28,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $424,910.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $61,946.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,249.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,674 shares of company stock worth $506,798. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.60. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $155.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

