ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Brady worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Brady by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Brady by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Trading Down 0.5 %

BRC opened at $52.49 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.55.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $322.57 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Brady’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRC. Bank of America lowered their target price on Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brady in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

