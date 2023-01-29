ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,435 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Lindsay worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Lindsay by 75.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

NYSE LNN opened at $153.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.63. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $116.77 and a 52-week high of $183.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.10 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

