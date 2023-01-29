Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $9.12 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 677.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 131.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in KeyCorp by 93.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

NYSE KEY opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $27.10.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

