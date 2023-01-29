ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 8,631 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,193 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 858,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,144,000 after purchasing an additional 55,487 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,561,000 after purchasing an additional 93,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 802,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,700,000 after purchasing an additional 89,616 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $344.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $352.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.26 and a 200-day moving average of $292.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.