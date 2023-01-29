Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 8,684 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. Citigroup increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.