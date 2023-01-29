ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $751,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 315.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 76,486 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 35,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.41. The firm has a market cap of $999.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $367.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.60 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 25.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,613.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

