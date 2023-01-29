SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.75% of SpartanNash worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after acquiring an additional 263,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SpartanNash by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after buying an additional 190,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 378,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPTN. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

SpartanNash stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

