Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,545 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in International Paper were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in International Paper by 8.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in International Paper by 68.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 528,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after acquiring an additional 214,781 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in International Paper by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in International Paper by 8.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 457,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after acquiring an additional 33,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:IP opened at $38.11 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average of $37.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

