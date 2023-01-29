Commerce Bank Cuts Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,645,000 after purchasing an additional 915,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,636,000 after purchasing an additional 890,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,534,000 after buying an additional 697,027 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 2,973.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after buying an additional 456,320 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,738,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after buying an additional 385,477 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $72.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

