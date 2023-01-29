Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Invests $9.25 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 226,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of EQT by 45.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 165.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 115,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 71,679 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 246.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 118,550 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 0.4% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 135,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 136,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on EQT to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

EQT stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

