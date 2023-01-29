Commerce Bank Raises Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,012,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,172,000 after purchasing an additional 819,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,113 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,038.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.33.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

