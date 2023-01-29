American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,908 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of American States Water worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in American States Water by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American States Water by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $95.19 on Friday. American States Water has a 12-month low of $71.22 and a 12-month high of $100.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average is $89.26.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $134.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 73.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on AWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $89.33.

