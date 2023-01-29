Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 1,210 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $11,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RJF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $111.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.06. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.39.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

