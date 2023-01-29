Commerce Bank Buys 2,519 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% in the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 860.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $44,438.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,876 shares in the company, valued at $14,763,445.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $44,438.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,876 shares in the company, valued at $14,763,445.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,819 shares of company stock worth $6,294,063. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $106.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $134.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 196.72, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

