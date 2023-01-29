Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VTR. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

Ventas Stock Up 1.7 %

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $64.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.36%.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.