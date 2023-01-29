CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of CenterPoint Energy worth $10,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,208,000 after purchasing an additional 572,884 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP opened at $29.74 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

