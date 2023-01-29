NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,913 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of NetScout Systems worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,640,000 after purchasing an additional 90,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,904,000 after purchasing an additional 190,432 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,698,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,886,000 after purchasing an additional 312,953 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NetScout Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,208,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,458,000 after purchasing an additional 394,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in NetScout Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,167,000 after purchasing an additional 92,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NTCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.68. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $38.02.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

