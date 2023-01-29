Jump Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,958 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 104.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 373,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 190,748 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 35.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth about $1,675,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 6.3 %

NYSE DEI opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30.

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 146.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading

