Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after acquiring an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,984,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,950,000 after acquiring an additional 134,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,312,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,904,000 after acquiring an additional 51,140 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.95.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average is $84.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.