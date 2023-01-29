Jump Financial LLC Takes $2.64 Million Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 127,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6,231.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 58.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $3,617,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $236,804.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,430,763.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $3,617,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 571,667 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,641. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DBX opened at $23.39 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 74.21%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.45 million. Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

