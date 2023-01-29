Personal Capital Advisors Corp Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Chubb by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 36.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 144.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

CB opened at $227.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.88.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.