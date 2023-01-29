Spire Wealth Management Cuts Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,526 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615,322 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,596,000 after purchasing an additional 660,622 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,386,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,918,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,120,000 after buying an additional 1,534,728 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $105.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.28. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

