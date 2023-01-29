Spire Wealth Management Sells 258 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KIE opened at $42.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $43.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.